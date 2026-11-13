Tim OppligerRedaktor Video Sport
Premier League 2026/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
10
10
27
2
Brighton & Hove Albion
10
19
22
3
Manchester City
10
8
21
4
Liverpool FC
10
4
18
5
Chelsea FC
10
3
16
6
Everton FC
10
2
16
7
AFC Bournemouth
10
2
15
8
Brentford FC
10
5
14
9
Leeds United
10
2
14
10
Aston Villa
10
-3
13
11
Tottenham Hotspur
10
-1
12
12
Newcastle United
10
-3
12
13
Hull City
10
0
11
14
Ipswich Town
10
-5
11
15
FC Fulham
10
-2
10
16
Nottingham Forest
10
-4
9
17
Coventry City
10
-9
9
18
Manchester United
10
-5
8
19
FC Sunderland
10
-9
8
20
Crystal Palace
10
-14
7
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg