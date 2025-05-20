Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
37
45
83
2
Arsenal FC
37
34
71
3
Newcastle United
37
22
66
4
Chelsea FC
37
20
66
5
Aston Villa
37
9
66
6
Manchester City
36
24
65
7
Nottingham Forest
37
13
65
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
37
4
58
9
Brentford FC
37
9
55
10
FC Fulham
37
2
54
11
AFC Bournemouth
36
12
53
12
Crystal Palace
36
-2
49
13
Everton FC
37
-3
45
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
-13
41
15
West Ham United
37
-18
40
16
Manchester United
37
-12
39
17
Tottenham Hotspur
37
2
38
18
Leicester City
37
-45
25
19
Ipswich Town
37
-44
22
20
Southampton FC
37
-59
12