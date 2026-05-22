DE
FR
Abonnieren

Jetzt ist es offiziell
Pep Guardiola verlässt Manchester City nach der Saison

Es geisterte bereits seit Tagen herum, nun ist es offiziell: Wie Manchester City am Freitagmittag bekanntgibt, wird Pep Guardiola als Trainer der Citizens am Ende der Saison abtreten.
Publiziert: vor 14 Minuten
Kommentieren
Die Zeit von Pep Guardiola bei Manchester City ist nach dieser Saison vorbei.
Foto: AFP
RMS_Portrait_AUTOR_261.JPG
Andrea CattaniTagesleiter Sport

Update folgt ... 

Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
37
43
82
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
37
43
78
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
37
16
68
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
37
6
62
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
37
10
59
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
37
4
56
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
37
9
53
8
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
37
7
52
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
37
3
52
10
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
37
-7
51
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
37
0
49
12
Everton FC
Everton FC
37
-2
49
13
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
37
-6
49
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
37
-4
47
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
37
-9
45
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
37
-3
43
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
37
-10
38
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
37
-22
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
37
-37
21
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
37
-41
19
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Premier League
Premier League
Manchester City
Manchester City
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Premier League
        Premier League
        Manchester City
        Manchester City