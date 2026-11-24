Champions League 26/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Paris Saint-Germain
4
15
12
2
Real Madrid
4
6
12
3
Arsenal FC
4
5
10
4
Como 1907
4
13
9
5
FC Barcelona
4
8
9
6
Aston Villa
4
6
9
7
Manchester City
4
5
9
8
Liverpool FC
4
4
9
9
FC Brügge
4
4
9
10
Sporting Lissabon
4
4
9
11
Real Betis Balompie
4
2
9
12
Borussia Dortmund
4
2
9
13
Bayern München
4
7
8
14
VfB Stuttgart
4
3
7
15
Inter Mailand
4
2
6
16
LASK Linz
4
1
6
17
Manchester United
4
0
6
18
Galatasaray SK
4
-1
6
19
Fenerbahce Istanbul
4
-5
5
20
AS Rom
4
2
4
21
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
4
0
4
22
Viking FK
4
-1
4
23
Atletico Madrid
4
-1
4
24
PSV Eindhoven
4
-1
4
25
Bodö/Glimt
4
-5
4
26
FC Porto
4
-1
3
27
SSC Neapel
4
-5
3
28
Villarreal CF
4
-6
3
29
AEK Athen
4
-6
3
29
RB Leipzig
4
-6
3
31
Sabah FC Masazir
4
-6
3
32
Feyenoord Rotterdam
4
-7
3
33
RC Lens
4
-12
3
34
SK Slavia Prag
4
-4
1
35
OSC Lille
4
-6
1
36
SK Slovan Bratislava
4
-16
0
Playoffs
Qualifikationsspiele