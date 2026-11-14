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Ballet über Nati-Debüt
«Traum, der in Erfüllung geht – gespannt was die Zukunft bringt»

Samuel Ballet hat beim Unentschieden in Slowenien erstmals Luft in der Nati schnuppern dürfen. In der 87. Minute wird er für Michel Aebischer eingewechselt. Für ihn ist es ein Traum, welcher in Erfüllung geht.
Publiziert: vor 11 Minuten
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Lucas WerderReporter Fussball
UEFA Nations League 26/27 League A Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Italien
Italien
5
5
10
2
Frankreich
Frankreich
5
3
10
3
Belgien
Belgien
5
2
9
4
Türkei
Türkei
5
-10
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Niederlande
Niederlande
5
9
11
2
Griechenland
Griechenland
5
-5
8
3
Deutschland
Deutschland
5
3
8
4
Serbien
Serbien
5
-7
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Spanien
Spanien
5
9
15
2
England
England
5
12
12
3
Kroatien
Kroatien
5
-11
3
4
Tschechien
Tschechien
5
-10
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Portugal
Portugal
4
5
12
2
Dänemark
Dänemark
4
0
6
3
Wales
Wales
4
-3
3
4
Norwegen
Norwegen
4
-2
3
Playoffs
League B Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweiz
Schweiz
5
10
13
2
Slowenien
Slowenien
5
2
8
3
Schottland
Schottland
5
-1
7
4
Nordmazedonien
Nordmazedonien
5
-11
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Nordirland
Nordirland
4
4
8
2
Ungarn
Ungarn
4
1
7
3
Ukraine
Ukraine
4
-3
4
4
Georgien
Georgien
4
-2
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Österreich
Österreich
4
4
8
2
Kosovo
Kosovo
4
-1
5
3
Irland
Irland
4
2
5
4
Israel
Israel
4
-5
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweden
Schweden
4
4
10
2
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Bosnien und Herzegowina
4
3
8
3
Polen
Polen
4
3
4
4
Rumänien
Rumänien
4
-10
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League C Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Albanien
Albanien
5
7
12
2
Belarus
Belarus
5
5
10
3
Finnland
Finnland
5
5
7
4
San Marino
San Marino
5
-17
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Montenegro
Montenegro
5
4
13
2
Zypern
Zypern
5
2
8
3
Armenien
Armenien
5
-1
5
4
Lettland
Lettland
5
-5
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Slowakei
Slowakei
5
7
11
2
Moldawien
Moldawien
5
-4
7
3
Färöer
Färöer
5
0
5
4
Kasachstan
Kasachstan
5
-3
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Island
Island
5
11
11
2
Estland
Estland
5
2
9
3
Bulgarien
Bulgarien
5
-7
4
4
Luxemburg
Luxemburg
5
-6
3
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League D Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Malta
Malta
3
2
7
2
Andorra
Andorra
4
0
4
3
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
3
-2
2
League D Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Aserbaidschan
Aserbaidschan
4
2
8
2
Litauen
Litauen
3
1
4
3
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
3
-3
1
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