Ballet über Nati-Debüt «Traum, der in Erfüllung geht – gespannt was die Zukunft bringt»

Samuel Ballet hat beim Unentschieden in Slowenien erstmals Luft in der Nati schnuppern dürfen. In der 87. Minute wird er für Michel Aebischer eingewechselt. Für ihn ist es ein Traum, welcher in Erfüllung geht.