Premier League 2026/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
9
9
24
2
Manchester City
9
10
21
3
Brighton & Hove Albion
9
17
19
4
Chelsea FC
9
4
16
5
Liverpool FC
9
2
15
6
Brentford FC
9
7
14
7
Everton FC
9
0
13
8
AFC Bournemouth
9
1
12
9
Tottenham Hotspur
9
0
12
10
Aston Villa
9
-3
12
11
Hull City
9
1
11
12
Leeds United
9
1
11
13
Newcastle United
9
-3
11
14
Ipswich Town
9
-4
11
15
FC Fulham
9
-2
9
16
Coventry City
9
-7
9
17
Manchester United
9
-5
7
18
Crystal Palace
9
-12
7
19
Nottingham Forest
9
-6
6
20
FC Sunderland
9
-10
5
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg