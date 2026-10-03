Pascal WidmerVideoredaktor Sport
UEFA Nations League 26/27 League A Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Frankreich
3
2
7
2
Belgien
3
4
6
3
Italien
3
1
4
4
Türkei
3
-7
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Griechenland
3
2
7
2
Niederlande
3
1
5
3
Deutschland
3
1
4
4
Serbien
3
-4
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Spanien
2
4
6
2
England
2
1
3
3
Kroatien
2
-2
3
4
Tschechien
2
-3
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Portugal
3
4
9
2
Dänemark
3
-1
3
3
Norwegen
3
-1
3
4
Wales
3
-2
3
Playoffs
League B Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweiz
2
6
6
2
Slowenien
2
2
4
3
Schottland
2
-3
1
4
Nordmazedonien
2
-5
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Nordirland
3
4
7
2
Ukraine
3
-2
4
3
Ungarn
3
0
4
4
Georgien
3
-2
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Österreich
3
4
7
2
Kosovo
3
-1
4
3
Irland
3
2
4
4
Israel
3
-5
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweden
3
3
7
2
Bosnien und Herzegowina
3
2
5
3
Polen
3
4
4
4
Rumänien
3
-9
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League C Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Albanien
2
5
6
2
Finnland
2
7
4
3
Belarus
2
-2
1
4
San Marino
2
-10
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Montenegro
3
3
9
2
Zypern
3
1
4
3
Armenien
3
-1
3
4
Lettland
3
-3
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Slowakei
3
3
7
2
Moldawien
3
-1
4
3
Färöer
3
0
3
4
Kasachstan
3
-2
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Island
2
3
4
2
Luxemburg
2
-2
3
3
Estland
2
0
2
4
Bulgarien
2
-1
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League D Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Malta
2
1
4
2
Gibraltar
2
0
2
3
Andorra
2
-1
1
League D Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Litauen
2
2
4
2
Aserbaidschan
2
0
2
3
Liechtenstein
2
-2
1