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Senteler über Heimsieg
«Zu zeigen, dass wir daheim stark sind, ist wichtig»

Der Zuger Motor stottert, bis ein Doppelpack innert 13 Sekunden den Knoten löst. Danach sind die Südtessiner beim 7:2-Sieg des EVZ mehrheitlich Zuschauer. Senteler spricht über die Wichtigkeit des Heimsiegs nach dem Spiel.
Publiziert: vor 8 Minuten
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UEFA Nations League 26/27 League A Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Frankreich
Frankreich
4
5
10
2
Italien
Italien
4
3
7
3
Belgien
Belgien
4
1
6
4
Türkei
Türkei
4
-9
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Niederlande
Niederlande
4
2
8
2
Griechenland
Griechenland
4
2
8
3
Deutschland
Deutschland
4
1
5
4
Serbien
Serbien
4
-5
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Spanien
Spanien
4
7
12
2
England
England
4
11
9
3
Kroatien
Kroatien
4
-10
3
4
Tschechien
Tschechien
4
-8
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Portugal
Portugal
4
5
12
2
Dänemark
Dänemark
4
0
6
3
Wales
Wales
4
-3
3
4
Norwegen
Norwegen
4
-2
3
Playoffs
League B Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweiz
Schweiz
4
10
12
2
Slowenien
Slowenien
4
2
7
3
Schottland
Schottland
4
-2
4
4
Nordmazedonien
Nordmazedonien
4
-10
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Nordirland
Nordirland
4
4
8
2
Ungarn
Ungarn
4
1
7
3
Ukraine
Ukraine
4
-3
4
4
Georgien
Georgien
4
-2
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Österreich
Österreich
4
4
8
2
Kosovo
Kosovo
4
-1
5
3
Irland
Irland
4
2
5
4
Israel
Israel
4
-5
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweden
Schweden
4
4
10
2
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Bosnien und Herzegowina
4
3
8
3
Polen
Polen
4
3
4
4
Rumänien
Rumänien
4
-10
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League C Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Albanien
Albanien
4
5
9
2
Belarus
Belarus
4
3
7
3
Finnland
Finnland
4
7
7
4
San Marino
San Marino
4
-15
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Montenegro
Montenegro
4
3
10
2
Zypern
Zypern
4
2
7
3
Armenien
Armenien
4
-1
4
4
Lettland
Lettland
4
-4
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Slowakei
Slowakei
4
7
10
2
Färöer
Färöer
4
0
4
3
Moldawien
Moldawien
4
-5
4
4
Kasachstan
Kasachstan
4
-2
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Island
Island
4
6
8
2
Estland
Estland
4
1
6
3
Bulgarien
Bulgarien
4
-2
4
4
Luxemburg
Luxemburg
4
-5
3
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League D Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Malta
Malta
3
2
7
2
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
2
0
2
3
Andorra
Andorra
3
-2
1
League D Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Aserbaidschan
Aserbaidschan
3
1
5
2
Litauen
Litauen
3
1
4
3
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
2
-2
1
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