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Kurioses Eigentor zum Ausgleich
Hier rutscht Oblak der Ball durch die Lappen

Zweiter Eckball für die Schweiz und am Ende liegt der Ball im Netz – Eigentor! Am schlechtesten sieht bei dieser Szenen Star-Goalie Jan Oblak aus, der den Ball durch die Finger gleiten lässt.
Publiziert: vor 6 Minuten
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UEFA Nations League 26/27 League A Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Frankreich
Frankreich
3
2
7
2
Belgien
Belgien
3
4
6
3
Italien
Italien
3
1
4
4
Türkei
Türkei
3
-7
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Griechenland
Griechenland
3
2
7
2
Niederlande
Niederlande
3
1
5
3
Deutschland
Deutschland
3
1
4
4
Serbien
Serbien
3
-4
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Spanien
Spanien
3
6
9
2
England
England
3
8
6
3
Kroatien
Kroatien
3
-9
3
4
Tschechien
Tschechien
3
-5
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Portugal
Portugal
3
4
9
2
Dänemark
Dänemark
3
-1
3
3
Norwegen
Norwegen
3
-1
3
4
Wales
Wales
3
-2
3
Playoffs
League B Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweiz
Schweiz
3
7
9
2
Slowenien
Slowenien
3
1
4
3
Schottland
Schottland
3
-1
4
4
Nordmazedonien
Nordmazedonien
3
-7
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Nordirland
Nordirland
3
4
7
2
Ukraine
Ukraine
3
-2
4
3
Ungarn
Ungarn
3
0
4
4
Georgien
Georgien
3
-2
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Österreich
Österreich
3
4
7
2
Kosovo
Kosovo
3
-1
4
3
Irland
Irland
3
2
4
4
Israel
Israel
3
-5
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweden
Schweden
3
3
7
2
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Bosnien und Herzegowina
3
2
5
3
Polen
Polen
3
4
4
4
Rumänien
Rumänien
3
-9
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League C Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Finnland
Finnland
3
8
7
2
Albanien
Albanien
3
4
6
3
Belarus
Belarus
3
2
4
4
San Marino
San Marino
3
-14
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Montenegro
Montenegro
3
3
9
2
Zypern
Zypern
3
1
4
3
Armenien
Armenien
3
-1
3
4
Lettland
Lettland
3
-3
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Slowakei
Slowakei
3
3
7
2
Moldawien
Moldawien
3
-1
4
3
Färöer
Färöer
3
0
3
4
Kasachstan
Kasachstan
3
-2
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Island
Island
3
6
7
2
Estland
Estland
3
1
5
3
Luxemburg
Luxemburg
3
-3
3
4
Bulgarien
Bulgarien
3
-4
1
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League D Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Malta
Malta
2
1
4
2
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
2
0
2
3
Andorra
Andorra
2
-1
1
League D Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Litauen
Litauen
2
2
4
2
Aserbaidschan
Aserbaidschan
2
0
2
3
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
2
-2
1
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