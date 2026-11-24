UEFA Nations League 26/27 League A Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Frankreich
6
4
13
2
Belgien
6
5
12
3
Italien
6
2
10
4
Türkei
6
-11
0
Playoffs
Abstieg
League A Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Deutschland
6
8
11
2
Niederlande
6
4
11
3
Griechenland
6
-4
11
4
Serbien
6
-8
0
Playoffs
Relegation Play-Offs
League A Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
England
6
13
15
2
Spanien
6
8
15
3
Kroatien
6
-10
6
4
Tschechien
6
-11
0
Playoffs
League A Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Portugal
6
3
15
2
Norwegen
6
1
9
3
Dänemark
6
2
9
4
Wales
6
-6
3
Playoffs
League B Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweiz
6
14
16
2
Slowenien
6
5
11
3
Schottland
6
-5
7
4
Nordmazedonien
6
-14
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Nordirland
6
5
12
2
Ungarn
6
3
11
3
Ukraine
6
-3
7
4
Georgien
6
-5
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Österreich
6
5
12
2
Irland
6
4
8
3
Kosovo
6
-4
6
4
Israel
6
-5
4
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League B Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Schweden
6
5
14
2
Bosnien und Herzegowina
6
3
11
3
Polen
6
2
5
4
Rumänien
6
-10
3
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
Relegation Play-Offs
League C Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Albanien
6
9
15
2
Belarus
6
3
10
3
Finnland
6
10
10
4
San Marino
6
-22
0
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Montenegro
6
7
16
2
Zypern
6
-1
8
3
Armenien
6
-1
6
4
Lettland
6
-5
2
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 3
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Slowakei
6
7
12
2
Färöer
6
1
8
3
Moldawien
6
-5
7
4
Kasachstan
6
-3
3
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League C Gruppe 4
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Island
6
14
14
2
Estland
6
3
12
3
Bulgarien
6
-8
4
4
Luxemburg
6
-9
3
Aufstieg
Aufstiegsspiele
League D Gruppe 1
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Malta
4
2
8
2
Andorra
4
0
4
3
Gibraltar
4
-2
3
League D Gruppe 2
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Aserbaidschan
4
2
8
2
Litauen
4
2
7
3
Liechtenstein
4
-4
1