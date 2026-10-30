Barry und Freundin präsentieren Luxus-Kleiderschrank

Premier League 2026/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
8
11
21
2
Arsenal FC
8
8
21
3
Brighton & Hove Albion
8
16
16
4
Liverpool FC
8
3
15
5
Chelsea FC
8
2
13
6
Brentford FC
8
5
11
7
Leeds United
8
3
11
8
Newcastle United
8
-2
11
9
Aston Villa
8
-3
11
10
Hull City
8
1
10
11
Everton FC
8
-1
10
12
Ipswich Town
8
-4
10
13
AFC Bournemouth
8
-1
9
14
Tottenham Hotspur
8
-2
9
15
FC Fulham
8
-2
8
16
Manchester United
8
-3
7
17
Crystal Palace
8
-10
7
18
Nottingham Forest
8
-4
6
19
Coventry City
8
-9
6
20
FC Sunderland
8
-8
5
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg