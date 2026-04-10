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Premier League
West Ham United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
31
39
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
30
32
61
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
31
13
55
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
31
5
54
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
31
8
49
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
31
15
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
31
4
46
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
31
2
46
9
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
31
-1
44
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
31
4
43
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
31
-4
43
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
31
-1
42
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
31
-2
42
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
30
-2
39
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
31
-11
33
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
31
-12
32
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
31
-10
30
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
31
-21
29
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
31
-28
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
-30
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Jarred
Gillett
Australien
Anstoss
Freitag
10. April 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
London Stadium
Kapazität
66'000
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
West Ham United
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League
Premier League
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        Wolverhampton Wanderers
        Premier League
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