Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
11
15
28
2
Manchester City
11
9
23
3
Nottingham Forest
10
7
19
4
Brighton & Hove Albion
11
4
19
5
Chelsea FC
10
8
18
6
Arsenal FC
10
6
18
7
FC Fulham
11
3
18
8
Aston Villa
11
0
18
9
Tottenham Hotspur
10
11
16
10
Brentford FC
11
0
16
11
AFC Bournemouth
11
0
15
12
Newcastle United
10
0
15
13
Manchester United
10
-3
12
14
West Ham United
11
-6
12
15
Leicester City
10
-4
10
16
Everton FC
11
-7
10
17
Crystal Palace
11
-7
7
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
11
-11
6
19
Ipswich Town
10
-11
5
20
Southampton FC
11
-14
4