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Premier League
Newcastle United - West Ham United

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
36
42
79
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
36
43
77
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
36
15
65
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
37
6
62
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
37
10
59
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
36
4
55
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
36
10
53
8
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
36
3
51
9
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
36
6
49
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
36
0
49
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
36
-6
48
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
36
-9
48
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
36
-2
46
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
36
-5
44
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
36
-9
44
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
36
-2
43
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
36
-9
38
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
36
-20
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
36
-36
21
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
-41
18
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Jarred
Gillett
Australien
Anstoss
Sonntag
17. Mai 2026 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
Newcastle upon Tyne, England
St. James Park
Kapazität
52'264
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West Ham United
West Ham United
Premier League
Premier League
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