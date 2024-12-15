Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
15
18
36
2
Chelsea FC
15
17
31
3
Arsenal FC
16
14
30
4
Nottingham Forest
16
2
28
5
Manchester City
15
6
27
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
16
3
25
7
Aston Villa
16
-1
25
8
AFC Bournemouth
15
3
24
9
FC Fulham
16
2
24
10
Brentford FC
15
3
23
11
Newcastle United
16
2
23
12
Tottenham Hotspur
15
12
20
13
Manchester United
15
1
19
14
West Ham United
15
-8
18
15
Everton FC
15
-7
15
16
Crystal Palace
16
-6
14
17
Leicester City
16
-13
14
18
Ipswich Town
16
-12
12
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-16
9
20
Southampton FC
15
-20
5