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Manchester City
18:30
Brentford FC
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Manchester City
Ab 18:30 Uhr
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Premier League
Manchester City - Brentford FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
35
41
76
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
34
37
71
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
35
15
64
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
35
12
58
5
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
35
4
58
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
35
3
52
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
35
6
51
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
35
7
50
9
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
35
6
48
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
35
0
48
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
35
-5
48
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
35
-9
47
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
35
-2
45
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
35
-5
43
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
34
-6
43
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
35
-2
42
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
35
-9
37
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
35
-19
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
35
-36
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
-38
18
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Michael
Salisbury
England
Anstoss
Samstag
09. Mai 2026 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
Manchester, England
Etihad Stadium
Kapazität
52'900
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Manchester City
Manchester City
Brentford
Brentford
Premier League
Premier League
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      In diesem Artikel erwähnt
      Manchester City
      Manchester City
      Brentford
      Brentford
      Premier League
      Premier League