Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
35
41
76
2
Manchester City
34
37
71
3
Manchester United
35
15
64
4
Liverpool FC
35
12
58
5
Aston Villa
35
4
58
6
AFC Bournemouth
35
3
52
7
Brentford FC
35
6
51
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
35
7
50
9
Chelsea FC
35
6
48
10
Everton FC
35
0
48
11
FC Fulham
35
-5
48
12
FC Sunderland
35
-9
47
13
Newcastle United
35
-2
45
14
Leeds United
35
-5
43
15
Crystal Palace
34
-6
43
16
Nottingham Forest
35
-2
42
17
Tottenham Hotspur
35
-9
37
18
West Ham United
35
-19
36
19
Burnley FC
35
-36
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
-38
18