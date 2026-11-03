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Er kostete 750'000 Euro
Der Lambo von Liverpool-Star Ekitike ist einzigartig

Hugo Ekitike verdient in Liverpool rund 1.28 Millionen Euro pro Monat. Nun gönnt er sich für 750'000 Euro ein neues Spielzeug. Sein Lamborghini Revuelto ist eine Spezialanfertigung und gibt es so nur ein Mal auf der Welt.
Publiziert: vor 28 Minuten
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Premier League 2026/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
9
9
24
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
9
10
21
3
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
9
17
19
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
9
4
16
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
9
2
15
6
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
9
7
14
7
Everton FC
Everton FC
9
0
13
8
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
9
1
12
9
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
9
0
12
10
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
9
-3
12
11
Hull City
Hull City
9
1
11
12
Leeds United
Leeds United
9
1
11
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
9
-3
11
14
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
9
-4
11
15
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
9
-2
9
16
Coventry City
Coventry City
9
-7
9
17
Manchester United
Manchester United
9
-5
7
18
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
9
-12
7
19
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
9
-6
6
20
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
9
-10
5
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
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