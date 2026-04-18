Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
32
38
70
2
Manchester City
31
35
64
3
Manchester United
32
12
55
4
Aston Villa
32
5
55
5
Liverpool FC
32
10
52
6
Chelsea FC
32
12
48
7
Brentford FC
32
4
47
8
Everton FC
32
2
47
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
32
6
46
10
FC Sunderland
32
-3
46
11
AFC Bournemouth
32
-1
45
12
FC Fulham
32
-3
44
13
Crystal Palace
31
-1
42
14
Newcastle United
32
-2
42
15
Leeds United
32
-10
36
16
Nottingham Forest
32
-12
33
17
West Ham United
32
-17
32
18
Tottenham Hotspur
32
-11
30
19
Burnley FC
32
-30
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
-34
17