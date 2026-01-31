Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
23
25
50
2
Manchester City
23
26
46
3
Aston Villa
23
10
46
4
Manchester United
23
7
38
5
Chelsea FC
23
14
37
6
Liverpool FC
23
3
36
7
FC Fulham
23
0
34
8
Brentford FC
23
3
33
9
Newcastle United
23
3
33
10
Everton FC
23
-1
33
11
FC Sunderland
23
-2
33
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
23
2
30
13
AFC Bournemouth
23
-5
30
14
Tottenham Hotspur
23
2
28
15
Crystal Palace
23
-4
28
16
Leeds United
23
-7
26
17
Nottingham Forest
23
-11
25
18
West Ham United
23
-18
20
19
Burnley FC
23
-19
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
-28
8