Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
22
26
50
2
Manchester City
23
26
46
3
Aston Villa
22
8
43
4
Liverpool FC
23
3
36
5
Manchester United
22
6
35
6
Chelsea FC
22
12
34
7
FC Fulham
23
0
34
8
Brentford FC
22
5
33
9
Newcastle United
22
5
33
10
FC Sunderland
23
-2
33
11
Everton FC
22
-1
32
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
23
2
30
13
AFC Bournemouth
23
-5
30
14
Tottenham Hotspur
23
2
28
15
Crystal Palace
22
-2
28
16
Leeds United
22
-7
25
17
Nottingham Forest
22
-13
22
18
West Ham United
23
-18
20
19
Burnley FC
23
-19
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
-28
8