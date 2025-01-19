Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
21
30
50
2
Arsenal FC
22
22
44
3
Nottingham Forest
21
10
41
4
Newcastle United
22
12
38
5
Chelsea FC
21
15
37
6
AFC Bournemouth
22
10
37
7
Aston Villa
22
-1
36
8
Manchester City
21
9
35
9
FC Fulham
22
4
33
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
21
3
31
11
Brentford FC
22
1
28
12
Crystal Palace
22
-3
27
13
Manchester United
21
-3
26
14
West Ham United
22
-16
26
15
Tottenham Hotspur
21
11
24
16
Everton FC
20
-11
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
-17
16
18
Ipswich Town
21
-17
16
19
Leicester City
22
-25
14
20
Southampton FC
21
-34
6