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Premier League
FC Sunderland - Tottenham Hotspur

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Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
32
38
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
30
32
61
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
31
13
55
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
31
5
54
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
32
10
52
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
31
15
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
32
4
47
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
32
2
47
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
32
6
46
10
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
32
-1
45
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
32
-3
44
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
31
-4
43
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
31
-1
42
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
30
-2
39
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
31
-11
33
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
31
-12
32
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
32
-17
32
18
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
31
-10
30
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
32
-30
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
-34
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Robert
Jones
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
12. April 2026 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
Sunderland, England
Stadium of Light
Kapazität
48'095
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Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Premier League
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