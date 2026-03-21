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Premier League
FC Fulham - Burnley FC

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Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
31
39
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
30
32
61
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
31
13
55
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
30
3
51
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
30
9
49
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
30
18
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
30
4
45
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
30
-1
43
9
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
30
0
42
10
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
31
-2
42
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
30
-3
41
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
30
3
40
13
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
30
-5
40
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
30
-2
39
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
30
-11
32
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
30
-7
30
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
30
-15
29
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
30
-19
29
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
30
-26
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
-30
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Christopher
Kavanagh
England
Anstoss
Samstag
21. März 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Craven Cottage
Kapazität
27'782
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Fulham
Burnley
Burnley
Premier League
Premier League
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