Premier League 2026/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
5
8
15
2
Arsenal FC
5
4
12
3
Brighton & Hove Albion
5
11
10
4
Brentford FC
5
6
9
5
Leeds United
5
4
9
6
Liverpool FC
5
3
9
7
Everton FC
5
3
9
8
Hull City
5
2
8
9
Newcastle United
5
0
8
10
Chelsea FC
5
-2
7
11
Ipswich Town
5
-4
6
12
Manchester United
5
0
5
13
Nottingham Forest
5
-1
5
14
FC Sunderland
5
-4
4
15
Crystal Palace
5
-5
4
16
Aston Villa
5
-5
4
17
AFC Bournemouth
5
-2
3
18
Coventry City
5
-9
3
19
FC Fulham
5
-3
2
20
Tottenham Hotspur
5
-6
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg