DE
FR
Abonnieren
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
21:15
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
Ab 21:15 Uhr
Vs
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Worauf wettest du?
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Chelsea FC - Tottenham Hotspur

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
37
43
82
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
36
43
77
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
37
16
68
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
37
6
62
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
37
10
59
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
36
4
55
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
37
9
53
8
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
37
3
52
9
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
37
-7
51
10
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
36
6
49
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
37
0
49
12
Everton FC
Everton FC
37
-2
49
13
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
37
-6
49
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
37
-4
47
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
37
-9
45
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
37
-3
43
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
36
-9
38
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
37
-22
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
37
-37
21
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
37
-41
19
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Stuart
Attwell
England
Anstoss
Dienstag
19. Mai 2026 um 21:15 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Stamford Bridge
Kapazität
40'044
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Chelsea
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Meistgelesen
    Meistgelesen
      In diesem Artikel erwähnt
      Chelsea
      Chelsea
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Premier League
      Premier League