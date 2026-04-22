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Premier League
Burnley FC - Manchester City

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
33
37
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
32
36
67
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
33
13
58
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
33
6
58
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
33
11
55
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
34
9
50
7
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
34
8
48
8
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
33
4
48
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
33
0
48
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
33
1
47
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
33
-4
46
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
33
-3
45
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
32
-1
43
14
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
33
-3
42
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
33
-7
39
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
33
-9
36
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
33
-17
33
18
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
33
-11
31
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
33
-33
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
-37
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Andrew
Madley
England
Anstoss
Mittwoch
22. April 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
Burnley, England
Turf Moor
Kapazität
21'990
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
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Manchester City
Manchester City
Premier League
Premier League
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