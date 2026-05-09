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Brighton & Hove Albion
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
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Ab 16:00 Uhr
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Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
35
41
76
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
34
37
71
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
35
15
64
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
35
12
58
5
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
35
4
58
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
35
3
52
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
35
6
51
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
35
7
50
9
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
35
6
48
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
35
0
48
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
35
-5
48
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
35
-9
47
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
35
-2
45
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
35
-5
43
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
34
-6
43
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
35
-2
42
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
35
-9
37
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
35
-19
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
35
-36
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
-38
18
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
John
Brooks
England
Anstoss
Samstag
09. Mai 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Falmer, England
American Express Community Stadium
Kapazität
31'876
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League
Premier League
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      In diesem Artikel erwähnt
      Brighton & Hove Albion
      Brighton & Hove Albion
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Premier League
      Premier League