Aston Villa
Aston Villa
20:30
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Ab 20:30 Uhr
Vs
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
Aston Villa - Brighton & Hove Albion

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
25
32
56
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
25
27
50
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
25
9
47
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
26
10
45
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
26
17
44
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
25
5
39
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
25
5
39
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
26
-1
37
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
26
-2
37
10
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
26
0
36
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
25
-2
36
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
25
-2
34
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
25
-3
32
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
25
1
31
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
26
-9
30
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
26
-1
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
25
-13
26
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
26
-17
24
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
25
-24
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
-32
8
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Peter
Bankes
England
Anstoss
Mittwoch
11. Februar 2026 um 20:30 Uhr
Stadion
Birmingham, England
Villa Park
Kapazität
43’205
