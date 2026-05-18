Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
36
42
79
2
Manchester City
36
43
77
3
Manchester United
37
16
68
4
Aston Villa
37
6
62
5
Liverpool FC
37
10
59
6
AFC Bournemouth
36
4
55
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
37
9
53
8
Brentford FC
37
3
52
9
FC Sunderland
37
-7
51
10
Chelsea FC
36
6
49
11
Newcastle United
37
0
49
12
Everton FC
37
-2
49
13
FC Fulham
37
-6
49
14
Leeds United
37
-4
47
15
Crystal Palace
37
-9
45
16
Nottingham Forest
37
-3
43
17
Tottenham Hotspur
36
-9
38
18
West Ham United
37
-22
36
19
Burnley FC
36
-36
21
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
37
-41
19