Premier League 2026/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
7
12
21
2
Arsenal FC
7
6
18
3
Brighton & Hove Albion
7
18
16
4
Chelsea FC
7
4
13
5
Liverpool FC
7
1
12
6
Brentford FC
7
5
10
7
Leeds United
7
3
10
8
Everton FC
7
1
10
9
Hull City
7
1
9
10
Ipswich Town
7
-4
9
11
Newcastle United
7
-4
8
12
Aston Villa
7
-4
8
13
Manchester United
7
0
7
14
Crystal Palace
7
-8
7
15
AFC Bournemouth
7
-4
6
16
Coventry City
6
-6
6
17
FC Fulham
7
-3
5
18
Nottingham Forest
7
-4
5
19
FC Sunderland
7
-8
4
20
Tottenham Hotspur
6
-6
3
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg