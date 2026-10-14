«Wir sind unglaublich stolz!»

Carlo Emanuele FrezzaReporter Fussball
Noch näher dran an deinem Klub
Nutze das Feature «Follow My Team» für Fussball- und Eishockey-Fans. Folge deinem Lieblingsverein ganz egal ob Super League oder National League – oder etwa auch bei den Nationalteams und in den internationalen Top-Ligen. So erhältst du personalisierte Inhalte, jedes Spiel live aufs Handy und verpasst keine Story mehr. Jetzt followen!
Nutze das Feature «Follow My Team» für Fussball- und Eishockey-Fans. Folge deinem Lieblingsverein ganz egal ob Super League oder National League – oder etwa auch bei den Nationalteams und in den internationalen Top-Ligen. So erhältst du personalisierte Inhalte, jedes Spiel live aufs Handy und verpasst keine Story mehr. Jetzt followen!
Champions League 26/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Barcelona
2
7
6
2
Sporting Lissabon
2
4
6
3
Arsenal FC
2
4
6
4
Bayern München
2
5
4
5
Paris Saint-Germain
1
5
3
6
Como 1907
1
3
3
7
Manchester United
2
2
3
8
VfB Stuttgart
1
2
3
9
Manchester City
1
2
3
10
Villarreal CF
2
1
3
11
Aston Villa
1
1
3
11
Real Betis Balompie
1
1
3
13
Atletico Madrid
2
1
3
14
Borussia Dortmund
1
1
3
15
Liverpool FC
1
1
3
15
Real Madrid
1
1
3
17
AEK Athen
1
1
3
18
FC Brügge
2
0
3
19
RC Lens
2
-1
3
20
RB Leipzig
2
-2
3
21
Sabah FC Masazir
2
-2
3
22
AS Rom
1
0
1
22
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
1
0
1
24
Fenerbahce Istanbul
1
0
1
25
PSV Eindhoven
2
-1
1
26
Viking FK
2
-2
1
27
LASK Linz
1
-1
0
28
Inter Mailand
2
-2
0
29
FC Porto
1
-2
0
30
SK Slavia Prag
2
-3
0
31
SSC Neapel
2
-3
0
32
OSC Lille
2
-4
0
33
Feyenoord Rotterdam
1
-4
0
34
Galatasaray SK
2
-5
0
35
SK Slovan Bratislava
1
-5
0
36
Bodö/Glimt
1
-5
0
Playoffs
Qualifikationsspiele