Champions League 26/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Real Madrid
5
10
15
2
Paris Saint-Germain
4
15
12
3
Como 1907
5
14
12
4
Real Betis Balompie
5
4
12
5
Arsenal FC
5
5
11
6
Manchester City
5
5
10
7
Borussia Dortmund
5
2
10
8
FC Barcelona
4
8
9
9
Aston Villa
5
5
9
10
Liverpool FC
4
4
9
11
FC Brügge
4
4
9
12
Sporting Lissabon
4
4
9
13
Galatasaray SK
5
0
9
14
Bayern München
4
7
8
15
VfB Stuttgart
4
3
7
16
Bodö/Glimt
5
-4
7
17
Inter Mailand
4
2
6
18
LASK Linz
5
0
6
19
Manchester United
4
0
6
20
FC Porto
5
0
6
21
RB Leipzig
5
-4
6
22
Fenerbahce Istanbul
4
-5
5
23
AS Rom
4
2
4
24
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
4
0
4
25
Viking FK
4
-1
4
26
Atletico Madrid
4
-1
4
27
SSC Neapel
5
-5
4
28
PSV Eindhoven
5
-5
4
29
Villarreal CF
4
-6
3
30
Sabah FC Masazir
4
-6
3
31
AEK Athen
5
-7
3
32
Feyenoord Rotterdam
5
-8
3
33
RC Lens
5
-14
3
34
SK Slavia Prag
4
-4
1
35
OSC Lille
4
-6
1
36
SK Slovan Bratislava
5
-18
0
Playoffs
Qualifikationsspiele