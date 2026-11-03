Baena kommt mit de-Miguel-Trikot ins Stadion

Champions League 26/27
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Paris Saint-Germain
4
15
12
2
FC Barcelona
4
8
9
3
Aston Villa
4
6
9
4
Liverpool FC
3
5
9
5
Real Madrid
3
5
9
6
Sporting Lissabon
4
4
9
7
Real Betis Balompie
3
3
9
8
Bayern München
4
7
8
9
Arsenal FC
3
4
7
10
VfB Stuttgart
4
3
7
11
Como 1907
3
5
6
12
Manchester City
3
4
6
13
FC Brügge
3
3
6
14
Inter Mailand
4
2
6
15
LASK Linz
4
1
6
16
Borussia Dortmund
3
1
6
17
Manchester United
4
0
6
18
Galatasaray SK
4
-1
6
19
AS Rom
4
2
4
20
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
4
0
4
21
PSV Eindhoven
3
0
4
22
Atletico Madrid
4
-1
4
23
Bodö/Glimt
4
-5
4
24
SSC Neapel
3
-2
3
25
Sabah FC Masazir
3
-3
3
26
RC Lens
3
-4
3
27
AEK Athen
3
-5
3
27
RB Leipzig
3
-5
3
29
Villarreal CF
4
-6
3
30
Feyenoord Rotterdam
4
-7
3
31
Fenerbahce Istanbul
3
-6
2
32
SK Slavia Prag
3
-3
1
33
Viking FK
3
-4
1
34
OSC Lille
4
-6
1
35
FC Porto
3
-4
0
36
SK Slovan Bratislava
4
-16
0
Playoffs
Qualifikationsspiele