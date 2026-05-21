Simon StrimerReporter & Redaktor Sport
Brack Super League 25/26 - Meisterrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Thun
38
28
75
2
FC St. Gallen
38
25
70
3
FC Lugano
38
17
67
4
FC Sion
38
23
63
5
FC Basel
38
-3
56
6
BSC Young Boys
38
11
55
Champions League-Qualifikation
Conference League Qualifikation
Brack Super League 25/26 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Luzern
38
10
53
2
Servette FC
38
8
53
3
FC Lausanne-Sport
38
-14
42
4
FC Zürich
38
-23
38
5
Grasshopper Club Zürich
38
-26
33
6
FC Winterthur
38
-56
23
Relegation Play-Offs
Abstieg