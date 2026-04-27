Pascal WidmerVideoredaktor Sport
Brack Super League 25/26 - Meisterrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Thun
34
37
74
2
FC St. Gallen
34
25
63
3
FC Lugano
34
13
60
4
FC Sion
34
18
55
5
FC Basel
34
4
53
6
BSC Young Boys
34
4
48
Champions League-Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League-Qualifikation
Brack Super League 25/26 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Luzern
34
4
43
2
Servette FC
34
2
43
3
FC Lausanne-Sport
34
-7
42
4
FC Zürich
34
-21
34
5
Grasshopper Club Zürich
34
-26
27
6
FC Winterthur
34
-53
19
Relegation Play-Offs
Abstieg