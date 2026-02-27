Ex-Bayern-Star übernimmt LaLiga-Klub

Der frühere argentinische Nationalspieler Martin Demichelis ist neuer Trainer des spanischen Erstligisten Mallorca. Er unterschrieb einen Vertrag bis Ende Saison, teilte der Verein mit.

Der 45-jährige langjährige Verteidiger von Bayern München (259 Pflichtspiele) tritt beim abstiegsgefährdeten Mallorca die Nachfolge des am Montag entlassenen Jagoba Arrasate an. Zuletzt trainierte Demichelis in seiner Heimat River Plate und zuletzt in Mexiko Monterrey (bis Mai 2025).