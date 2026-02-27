Ex-Bayern-Star übernimmt LaLiga-Klub

Der frühere argentinische Nationalspieler Martin Demichelis ist neuer Trainer des spanischen Erstligisten Mallorca. Er unterschrieb einen Vertrag bis Ende Saison, teilte der Verein mit.
Der 45-jährige langjährige Verteidiger von Bayern München (259 Pflichtspiele) tritt beim abstiegsgefährdeten Mallorca die Nachfolge des am Montag entlassenen Jagoba Arrasate an. Zuletzt trainierte Demichelis in seiner Heimat River Plate und zuletzt in Mexiko Monterrey (bis Mai 2025).
LaLiga 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Barcelona
25
42
61
2
Real Madrid
25
33
60
3
Villarreal CF
25
20
51
4
Atletico Madrid
25
19
48
5
Real Betis Balompie
25
10
42
6
RC Celta de Vigo
25
7
37
7
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
25
-6
35
8
Athletic Bilbao
25
-6
34
9
CA Osasuna
25
1
33
10
Real Sociedad
25
-1
32
11
FC Girona
25
-14
30
12
Sevilla FC
25
-7
29
13
Getafe CF
25
-9
29
14
Deportivo Alaves
25
-9
27
15
Rayo Vallecano
24
-9
26
16
Valencia CF
25
-13
26
17
Elche CF
25
-5
25
18
RCD Mallorca
25
-12
24
19
Levante UD
25
-18
18
20
Real Oviedo
24
-23
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg