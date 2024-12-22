Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
15
18
36
2
Chelsea FC
16
18
34
3
Arsenal FC
17
18
33
4
Nottingham Forest
17
4
31
5
Aston Villa
17
0
28
6
Manchester City
17
4
27
7
Newcastle United
17
6
26
8
AFC Bournemouth
16
3
25
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
1
25
10
FC Fulham
16
2
24
11
Tottenham Hotspur
16
17
23
12
Brentford FC
17
0
23
13
Manchester United
16
2
22
14
West Ham United
17
-8
20
15
Crystal Palace
17
-8
16
16
Everton FC
15
-7
15
17
Leicester City
16
-13
14
18
Ipswich Town
17
-16
12
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-16
9
20
Southampton FC
16
-25
5