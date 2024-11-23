Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
11
15
28
2
Manchester City
11
9
23
3
Chelsea FC
11
8
19
4
Arsenal FC
11
6
19
5
Nottingham Forest
11
5
19
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
11
4
19
7
FC Fulham
11
3
18
8
Newcastle United
11
2
18
9
Aston Villa
11
0
18
10
Tottenham Hotspur
11
10
16
11
Brentford FC
11
0
16
12
AFC Bournemouth
11
0
15
13
Manchester United
11
0
15
14
West Ham United
11
-6
12
15
Leicester City
11
-7
10
16
Everton FC
11
-7
10
17
Ipswich Town
11
-10
8
18
Crystal Palace
11
-7
7
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
11
-11
6
20
Southampton FC
11
-14
4