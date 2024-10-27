Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
9
11
23
2
Liverpool FC
8
12
21
3
Aston Villa
9
5
18
4
Arsenal FC
8
7
17
5
Brighton & Hove Albion
9
4
16
6
Nottingham Forest
9
4
16
7
Chelsea FC
8
7
14
8
Tottenham Hotspur
8
9
13
9
Brentford FC
9
0
13
10
FC Fulham
9
0
12
11
AFC Bournemouth
9
0
12
12
Newcastle United
8
0
12
13
Manchester United
8
-2
11
14
Leicester City
9
-4
9
15
Everton FC
9
-6
9
16
West Ham United
8
-4
8
17
Ipswich Town
9
-11
4
18
Crystal Palace
8
-6
3
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
9
-13
2
20
Southampton FC
9
-13
1