Stankovic rankt die besten Mittelfeldspieler

Super League 24/25 - Meisterschaftsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Basel
33
40
61
2
Servette FC
33
9
55
3
BSC Young Boys
33
7
53
4
FC Luzern
33
10
51
5
FC Lugano
33
1
49
6
FC Lausanne-Sport
33
8
47
Champions League-Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League-Qualifikation
Conference League Qualifikation
Super League 24/25 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC St. Gallen
33
3
47
2
FC Zürich
33
-4
47
3
FC Sion
33
-10
36
4
Grasshopper Club Zürich
33
-11
33
5
Yverdon Sport FC
33
-24
33
6
FC Winterthur
33
-29
30
Relegation Play-Off
Abstieg