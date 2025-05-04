DE
Thomas Häberli wählt grossen Namen
Diese Legende soll der nächste Nati-Trainer werden

Thomas Häberli stellt sich den Blitz-Fragen. Der Servette-Trainer wählt als Nachfolger von Murat Yakin einen grossen Namen, der gleichzeitig eines seiner grössten Idole ist.
Publiziert: 12:43 Uhr
Damian Seiler und Toto Marti
Super League 24/25 - Meisterschaftsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Basel
FC Basel
33
40
61
2
Servette FC
Servette FC
33
9
55
3
BSC Young Boys
BSC Young Boys
34
6
53
4
FC Luzern
FC Luzern
33
10
51
5
FC Lausanne-Sport
FC Lausanne-Sport
34
9
50
6
FC Lugano
FC Lugano
33
1
49
Champions League-Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League-Qualifikation
Conference League Qualifikation
Super League 24/25 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC St. Gallen
FC St. Gallen
33
3
47
2
FC Zürich
FC Zürich
33
-4
47
3
FC Sion
FC Sion
33
-10
36
4
Grasshopper Club Zürich
Grasshopper Club Zürich
34
-13
33
5
Yverdon Sport FC
Yverdon Sport FC
33
-24
33
6
FC Winterthur
FC Winterthur
34
-27
33
Relegation Play-Off
Abstieg
