Schockmoment im Wankdorf
Lauper bleibt nach Zusammenprall bewusstlos liegen

Schlimme Szenen im Wankdorf, Lauper und Benito stossen unglücklich zusammen und gehen sofort zu Boden. Besonders bei Lauper sieht es gar nicht gut aus, Lauper war kurz bewusstlos.
Publiziert: vor 57 Minuten
Super League 24/25 - Meisterrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Basel
FC Basel
37
44
70
2
Servette FC
Servette FC
37
10
62
3
BSC Young Boys
BSC Young Boys
37
11
60
4
FC Lugano
FC Lugano
37
-3
53
5
FC Lausanne-Sport
FC Lausanne-Sport
37
8
52
6
FC Luzern
FC Luzern
37
5
52
Champions League-Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League-Qualifikation
Conference League Qualifikation
Super League 24/25 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Zürich
FC Zürich
37
0
53
2
FC St. Gallen
FC St. Gallen
37
1
52
3
FC Sion
FC Sion
37
-8
44
4
FC Winterthur
FC Winterthur
37
-27
37
5
Grasshopper Club Zürich
Grasshopper Club Zürich
37
-12
36
6
Yverdon Sport FC
Yverdon Sport FC
37
-29
36
Relegation Play-Off
Abstieg
