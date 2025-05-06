Super League 24/25 - Meisterrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Basel
34
44
64
2
Servette FC
34
5
55
3
BSC Young Boys
34
6
53
4
FC Lugano
34
3
52
5
FC Luzern
34
8
51
6
FC Lausanne-Sport
34
9
50
Champions League-Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League-Qualifikation
Conference League Qualifikation
Super League 24/25 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC St. Gallen
34
3
48
2
FC Zürich
34
-5
47
3
FC Sion
34
-9
39
4
Yverdon Sport FC
34
-24
34
5
Grasshopper Club Zürich
34
-13
33
6
FC Winterthur
34
-27
33
Relegation Play-Off
Abstieg