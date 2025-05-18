Urs Meier über Last-Minute-Penalty

Super League 24/25 - Meisterrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Basel
37
46
70
2
BSC Young Boys
37
9
60
3
Servette FC
36
8
59
4
FC Luzern
36
7
52
5
FC Lugano
36
-3
52
6
FC Lausanne-Sport
36
8
51
Champions League-Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League-Qualifikation
Conference League Qualifikation
Super League 24/25 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Zürich
37
0
53
2
FC St. Gallen
37
1
52
3
FC Sion
37
-8
44
4
FC Winterthur
37
-27
37
5
Grasshopper Club Zürich
37
-12
36
6
Yverdon Sport FC
37
-29
36
Relegation Play-Off
Abstieg