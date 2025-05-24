Knäbel im Interview als neuer SFV-Präsident

Super League 24/25 - Meisterrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Basel
37
44
70
2
Servette FC
37
9
62
3
BSC Young Boys
37
11
60
4
FC Lugano
37
-3
53
5
FC Lausanne-Sport
37
8
52
6
FC Luzern
37
6
52
Champions League-Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League-Qualifikation
Conference League Qualifikation
Super League 24/25 - Relegationsrunde
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Zürich
38
-1
53
2
FC St. Gallen
38
-1
52
3
FC Sion
38
-10
44
4
FC Winterthur
38
-25
40
5
Grasshopper Club Zürich
38
-10
39
6
Yverdon Sport FC
38
-28
39
Relegation Play-Off
Abstieg