Spielende (1:2)
Tor, Rechtsschuss, 1:2 durch T. Noslin (Lazio)
Nachspielzeit
Gelbe Karte Nuno Tavares (Lazio)
Einwechslung B. Dia (Lazio)
Auswechslung G. Isaksen (Lazio)
Gelbe Karte T. Barbieri (Cremonese)
Einwechslung F. Dele-Bashiru (Lazio)
Auswechslung K. Taylor (Lazio)
Einwechslung T. Barbieri (Cremonese)
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Inter Mailand
35
51
82
2
SSC Neapel
35
19
70
3
AC Mailand
35
19
67
4
Juventus Turin
35
28
65
5
AS Rom
35
23
64
6
Como 1907
35
31
62
7
Atalanta BC
35
15
55
8
Lazio Rom
35
5
51
9
Bologna FC
35
1
49
10
Sassuolo Calcio
35
-1
49
11
Udinese Calcio
35
-3
47
12
Parma Calcio
35
-17
42
13
FC Turin
35
-19
41
14
Genua CFC
35
-8
40
15
Cagliari Calcio
35
-13
37
16
AC Florenz
35
-11
37
17
US Lecce
35
-23
32
18
US Cremonese
35
-26
28
19
Hellas Verona
35
-33
20
20
Pisa SC
35
-38
18