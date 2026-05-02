Spielende (5:1)
Nachspielzeit
Tor, Linksschuss, 5:1 durch N. Pépé (Villarreal)
Gelbe Karte T. Partey (Villarreal)
Tor, Rechtsschuss, 4:1 durch T. Buchanan (Villarreal)
Einwechslung T. Buchanan (Villarreal)
Auswechslung Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
Einwechslung W. Kambwala (Villarreal)
Auswechslung Pau Navarro (Villarreal)
Auswechslung Pablo Martínez (Levante)
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Barcelona
34
58
88
2
Real Madrid
34
39
77
3
Villarreal CF
34
25
68
4
Atletico Madrid
34
21
63
5
Real Betis Balompie
34
11
53
6
RC Celta de Vigo
34
4
47
7
Getafe CF
34
-8
44
8
Athletic Bilbao
34
-10
44
9
Real Sociedad
33
0
43
10
CA Osasuna
34
-2
42
11
Rayo Vallecano
34
-6
42
12
Valencia CF
34
-13
39
13
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
34
-14
39
14
Elche CF
34
-8
38
15
RCD Mallorca
34
-9
38
16
FC Girona
34
-15
38
17
Deportivo Alaves
34
-13
36
18
Sevilla FC
33
-15
34
19
Levante UD
34
-17
33
20
Real Oviedo
34
-28
28