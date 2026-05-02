DE
FR
Abonnieren
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
5:1
Levante UD
Levante UD
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
Beendet
5:1
Levante UD
Levante UD
Mikautadze 38', 68'
Moleiro 62'
Buchanan 87'
Pepe 90'
Espi 51'

LaLiga
Villarreal CF - Levante UD

02.05.2026, 15:45 Uhr
Spielende
Spielende

90. Minute (+8)

Spielende (5:1)

02.05.2026, 15:45 Uhr

90. Minute

Nachspielzeit

02.05.2026, 15:45 Uhr
Tor
Tor

90. Minute

Tor, Linksschuss, 5:1 durch N. Pépé (Villarreal)

02.05.2026, 15:43 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

88. Minute

Gelbe Karte T. Partey (Villarreal)

02.05.2026, 15:42 Uhr
Tor
Tor

87. Minute

Tor, Rechtsschuss, 4:1 durch T. Buchanan (Villarreal)

02.05.2026, 15:39 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

84. Minute

Einwechslung T. Buchanan (Villarreal)

02.05.2026, 15:39 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

84. Minute

Auswechslung Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

02.05.2026, 15:36 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

81. Minute

Einwechslung W. Kambwala (Villarreal)

02.05.2026, 15:36 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

81. Minute

Auswechslung Pau Navarro (Villarreal)

02.05.2026, 15:32 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

77. Minute

Auswechslung Pablo Martínez (Levante)

LaLiga 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
34
58
88
2
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
34
39
77
3
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
34
25
68
4
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
34
21
63
5
Real Betis Balompie
Real Betis Balompie
34
11
53
6
RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo
34
4
47
7
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
34
-8
44
8
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
34
-10
44
9
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
33
0
43
10
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
34
-2
42
11
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
34
-6
42
12
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
34
-13
39
13
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
34
-14
39
14
Elche CF
Elche CF
34
-8
38
15
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
34
-9
38
16
FC Girona
FC Girona
34
-15
38
17
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves
34
-13
36
18
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
33
-15
34
19
Levante UD
Levante UD
34
-17
33
20
Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo
34
-28
28
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Alejandro
Jose Hernandez Hernandez
Spanien
Anstoss
Samstag
02. Mai 2026 um 14:00 Uhr
Stadion
Villarreal, Spanien
Estadio de la Cerámica
Kapazität
21'332
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Villarreal
Villarreal
Levante UD
Levante UD
LaLiga
LaLiga
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        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Villarreal
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        Levante UD
        Levante UD
        LaLiga
        LaLiga