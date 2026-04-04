DE
FR
Abonnieren
Real Betis Balompie
Real Betis Balompie
0:0
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Real Betis Balompie
Real Betis Balompie
Beendet
0:0
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
RCD Espanyol Barcelona

LaLiga
Real Betis Balompie - RCD Espanyol Barcelona

04.04.2026, 20:15 Uhr
Spielende
Spielende

90. Minute (+5)

Spielende (0:0)

04.04.2026, 20:15 Uhr

90. Minute

Nachspielzeit

04.04.2026, 20:12 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

84. Minute

Auswechslung Edu Expósito (Espanyol)

04.04.2026, 20:12 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

84. Minute

Einwechslung Ramón Terrats (Espanyol)

04.04.2026, 20:03 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

78. Minute

Auswechslung T. Dolan (Espanyol)

04.04.2026, 20:03 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

78. Minute

Einwechslung Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol)

04.04.2026, 20:03 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

78. Minute

Einwechslung Jofre Carreras (Espanyol)

04.04.2026, 20:03 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

78. Minute

Auswechslung C. Ngonge (Espanyol)

04.04.2026, 20:01 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

76. Minute

Gelbe Karte Aitor Ruibal (Betis)

04.04.2026, 20:00 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

75. Minute

Auswechslung Sergi Altimira (Betis)

LaLiga 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
30
51
76
2
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
30
36
69
3
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
29
20
58
4
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
30
20
57
5
Real Betis Balompie
Real Betis Balompie
30
7
45
6
RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo
30
7
44
7
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
30
1
41
8
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
30
-4
41
9
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
30
-1
38
10
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
30
-8
38
11
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
30
-11
38
12
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
30
-6
35
13
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
30
-11
35
14
FC Girona
FC Girona
29
-13
34
15
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves
30
-11
32
16
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
30
-12
31
17
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
30
-13
31
18
Elche CF
Elche CF
30
-9
29
19
Levante UD
Levante UD
30
-16
26
20
Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo
30
-27
24
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Guillermo
Cuadra Fernandez
Spanien
Anstoss
Samstag
04. April 2026 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
Sevilla, Spanien
Olympiastadion Sevilla
Kapazität
60'000
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Betis Sevilla
Betis Sevilla
Espanyol Barcelona
Espanyol Barcelona
LaLiga
LaLiga
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Betis Sevilla
        Betis Sevilla
        Espanyol Barcelona
        Espanyol Barcelona
        LaLiga
        LaLiga