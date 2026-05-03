DE
FR
Abonnieren
RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo
3:1
Elche CF
Elche CF
Zum Fussball-Kalender
RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo
Beendet
3:1
Elche CF
Elche CF
Alvarez 14'
Aspas 30'
Iglesias 85'
Silva 82' (P)

LaLiga
RC Celta de Vigo - Elche CF

03.05.2026, 15:45 Uhr
Spielende
Spielende

90. Minute (+7)

Spielende (3:1)

03.05.2026, 15:45 Uhr

90. Minute

Nachspielzeit

03.05.2026, 15:40 Uhr
Tor
Tor

85. Minute

Tor, Linksschuss, 3:1 durch Borja Iglesias (RC Celta)

03.05.2026, 15:38 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

83. Minute

Gelbe Karte Yoel Lago (RC Celta)

03.05.2026, 15:37 Uhr
Tor
Tor

82. Minute

Tor, Elfmeter, 2:1 durch André Silva (Elche CF)

03.05.2026, 15:33 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

78. Minute

Einwechslung Óscar Mingueza (RC Celta)

03.05.2026, 15:32 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

78. Minute

Auswechslung Álvaro Núñez (RC Celta)

03.05.2026, 15:32 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

77. Minute

Einwechslung L. Cepeda (Elche CF)

03.05.2026, 15:32 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

77. Minute

Auswechslung Marc Aguado (Elche CF)

03.05.2026, 15:26 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

71. Minute

Auswechslung Ferrán Jutglà (RC Celta)

LaLiga 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
34
58
88
2
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
34
39
77
3
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
34
25
68
4
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
34
21
63
5
Real Betis Balompie
Real Betis Balompie
34
11
53
6
RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo
34
4
47
7
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
34
-8
44
8
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
34
-10
44
9
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
33
0
43
10
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
34
-2
42
11
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
34
-6
42
12
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
34
-13
39
13
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
34
-14
39
14
Elche CF
Elche CF
34
-8
38
15
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
34
-9
38
16
FC Girona
FC Girona
34
-15
38
17
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves
34
-13
36
18
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
33
-15
34
19
Levante UD
Levante UD
34
-17
33
20
Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo
34
-28
28
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Ricardo
De Burgos Bengoechea
Spanien
Anstoss
Sonntag
03. Mai 2026 um 14:00 Uhr
Stadion
Vigo, Spanien
Estadio Balaídos
Kapazität
24'870
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo
Elche CF
Elche CF
LaLiga
LaLiga
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