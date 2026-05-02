DE
FR
Abonnieren
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves
2:4
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves
Beendet
2:4
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
Blanco 8'
Tenaglia 68'
Navarro 46'
Sancet 74'
Williams 83', 87'

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves - Athletic Bilbao

02.05.2026, 20:15 Uhr
Spielende
Spielende

90. Minute (+9)

Spielende (2:4)

02.05.2026, 20:15 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

90. Minute (+2)

Gelbe Karte Carles Aleñá (Alavés)

02.05.2026, 20:15 Uhr

90. Minute

Nachspielzeit

02.05.2026, 20:14 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

89. Minute

Einwechslung Adama Boiro (Athletic)

02.05.2026, 20:14 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

89. Minute

Auswechslung Nico Williams (Athletic)

02.05.2026, 20:12 Uhr
Tor
Tor

87. Minute

Tor, Linksschuss, 2:4 durch Nico Williams (Athletic)

02.05.2026, 20:09 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

84. Minute

Gelbe Karte Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic)

02.05.2026, 20:08 Uhr
Tor
Tor

83. Minute

Tor, Rechtsschuss, 2:3 durch Nico Williams (Athletic)

02.05.2026, 20:01 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

76. Minute

Gelbe Karte Nico Williams (Athletic)

02.05.2026, 20:00 Uhr
Tor
Tor

74. Minute

Tor, Rechtsschuss, 2:2 durch Oihan Sancet (Athletic)

LaLiga 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
34
58
88
2
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
34
39
77
3
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
34
25
68
4
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
34
21
63
5
Real Betis Balompie
Real Betis Balompie
34
11
53
6
RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo
34
4
47
7
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
34
-8
44
8
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
34
-10
44
9
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
33
0
43
10
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
34
-2
42
11
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
34
-6
42
12
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
34
-13
39
13
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
34
-14
39
14
Elche CF
Elche CF
34
-8
38
15
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
34
-9
38
16
FC Girona
FC Girona
34
-15
38
17
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves
34
-13
36
18
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
33
-15
34
19
Levante UD
Levante UD
34
-17
33
20
Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo
34
-28
28
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Alejandro
Quintero Gonzalez
Spanien
Anstoss
Samstag
02. Mai 2026 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spanien
Estadio Mendizorrotza
Kapazität
19'840
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Deportivo Alavés
Deportivo Alavés
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
LaLiga
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        Deportivo Alavés
        Athletic Bilbao
        Athletic Bilbao
        LaLiga
        LaLiga